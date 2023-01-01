Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 4,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 527,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 105.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth $205,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,373,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,326,000 after buying an additional 64,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth $288,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

BIP traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.99. 640,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,374. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $46.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.54. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 553.87%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

