BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BT Brands Trading Up 25.0 %

BT Brands stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880. BT Brands has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27.

