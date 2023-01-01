Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 203,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 59.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 13.8% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 37.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 318,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.55. 311,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,300. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $16.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.