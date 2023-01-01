Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Update

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,600 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 332,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCD traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.49. 168,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,630. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $31.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

