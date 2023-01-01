Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Calbee Stock Up 3.6 %

OTCMKTS CLBEY opened at 5.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 5.32. Calbee has a fifty-two week low of 4.27 and a fifty-two week high of 6.08.

Get Calbee alerts:

Calbee Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, Jagarico, Jaga Pokkuru, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Thin Potato, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Calbee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calbee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.