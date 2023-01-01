Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Calbee Stock Up 3.6 %
OTCMKTS CLBEY opened at 5.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 5.32. Calbee has a fifty-two week low of 4.27 and a fifty-two week high of 6.08.
Calbee Company Profile
