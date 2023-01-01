California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Holdings Increased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $922,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,857,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,033,000.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Stock Performance

California Resources stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.30. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46.

California Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

California Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.