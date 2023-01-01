Canal Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.19.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $388.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $395.28 and its 200 day moving average is $424.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.19, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $658.59.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $555,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

