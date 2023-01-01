Canal Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Canal Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,797 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $32.96 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37.

