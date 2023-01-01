Canal Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Canal Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7,933.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.7% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 75.3% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 119,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 26.6% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.87. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $180.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AUB shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Michael Gorman bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.51 per share, with a total value of $110,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,931.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John C. Asbury acquired 7,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $249,462.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,912,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Michael Gorman acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.51 per share, for a total transaction of $110,432.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,931.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,435 shares of company stock valued at $882,345. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

