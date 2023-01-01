Canal Capital Management LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 414.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 637.0% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1,903.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 351,888 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Shopify by 853.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1,039.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $140.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SHOP shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.37.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

