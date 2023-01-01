Canal Capital Management LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.3% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $173.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.26 and a 200-day moving average of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.10.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

