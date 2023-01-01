Canal Capital Management LLC Has $4.93 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.4% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $241.89 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.34.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.