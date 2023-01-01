Canal Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,400 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 224,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 7.9% during the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 75,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.90. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.