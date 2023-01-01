Canal Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 680.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 0.9 %

ASML opened at $546.40 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $805.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $223.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $555.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.33.

ASML Announces Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($510.64) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. KBC Securities cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.46.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.