Canal Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Canal Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $214.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $308.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

