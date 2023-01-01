Canal Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Canal Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,978 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,040,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $49.49 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $54.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.46.

