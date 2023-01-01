Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Short Interest Update

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 461,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 12,315 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,930.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 12,315 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,909 shares in the company, valued at $425,930.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart purchased 7,500 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,075 shares of company stock worth $129,324 over the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,739,000 after acquiring an additional 126,387 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,804,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 82,930 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 0.5% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,433,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 33.3% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenire Partners LP lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 26.6% during the third quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 888,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 186,599 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTLP traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.63 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cantaloupe will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

