Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research firms have commented on CSWC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th.

CSWC opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a market cap of $504.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 47.69%. The company had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.81 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 420.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 755,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 610,502 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46,689 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

