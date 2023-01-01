Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Sell Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their sell rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Wedbush currently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($7.20) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Carvana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Carvana from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Carvana to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.65.

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The company has a market cap of $895.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.31. Carvana has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $240.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 133,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 100,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,315.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Carvana by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Carvana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

