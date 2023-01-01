Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $239.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $124.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $245.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

