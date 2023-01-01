CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0733 on Top Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $59.07 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0733 or 0.00000442 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07387236 USD and is up 4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $5,237,396.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

