Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Short Interest Update

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 404,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert J. Hariri bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,024,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,963,493.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Celularity alerts:

Institutional Trading of Celularity

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELU. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Celularity during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celularity during the first quarter worth $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Celularity by 28.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Celularity by 1,119,750.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celularity Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CELU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Celularity from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Celularity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celularity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

CELU traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. 661,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,978. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54. Celularity has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.29. Celularity had a negative net margin of 76.36% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celularity will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Celularity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.