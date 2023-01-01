CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 331.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,074,000 after acquiring an additional 888,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 78.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,827,000 after acquiring an additional 799,020 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $82,182,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in CF Industries by 58.2% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,005,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,231,000 after acquiring an additional 370,198 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its holdings in CF Industries by 297.2% during the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 330,581 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.10 and a one year high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.45.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

