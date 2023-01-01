Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA) Short Interest Down 19.4% in December

Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHEA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chenghe Acquisition during the third quarter worth $120,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chenghe Acquisition during the third quarter worth $290,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chenghe Acquisition during the third quarter worth $290,000. Skaana Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chenghe Acquisition during the second quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Chenghe Acquisition during the third quarter worth $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Chenghe Acquisition alerts:

Chenghe Acquisition Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 794. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23. Chenghe Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

Chenghe Acquisition Company Profile

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chenghe Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenghe Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.