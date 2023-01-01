China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 945,800 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 1,166,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CHLLF stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. China Literature has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45.

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

