China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 945,800 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 1,166,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Literature Stock Performance
Shares of CHLLF stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. China Literature has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45.
China Literature Company Profile
