Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Up 41.6% in December

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,800 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the November 30th total of 367,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 144.7 days.

CPXGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.25 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of Cineplex stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $5.94. 550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,353. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. Cineplex has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $11.05.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

