Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (CZBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS CZBT opened at $28.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as provides credit cards.

