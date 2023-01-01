City State Bank Acquires New Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

City State Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 112,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 552,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,070,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,516. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $29.33.
