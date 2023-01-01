City State Bank Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

City State Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $336,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,218,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,930. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $308.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

