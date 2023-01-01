City State Bank Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

City State Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.6% of City State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,478,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,619,000 after acquiring an additional 285,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,422,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,549,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,855,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,954. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.40.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.