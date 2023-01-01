City State Bank Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

City State Bank raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 8.5% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the software company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 10,458 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 108,998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,996,000 after purchasing an additional 41,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.88.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $336.53. 1,740,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $575.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $328.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.14.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

