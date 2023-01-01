City State Bank Cuts Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

City State Bank cut its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,695 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 237.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 183.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 57.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 410.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.55.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.06. 1,382,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.26%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

