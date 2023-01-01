City State Bank Has $1.04 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

City State Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 14,495 shares during the period. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 266,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,544,000 after buying an additional 23,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $96.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,469,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,064,412. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.17 and a 200-day moving average of $99.10.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.