City State Bank Has $278,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,861,000 after acquiring an additional 932,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.12. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.74%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

