City State Bank Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.8% of City State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8,042.1% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,656 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.61. 7,650,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,316,786. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

