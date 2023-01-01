City State Bank Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.3% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after buying an additional 4,084,415 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,782,000 after buying an additional 3,042,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,360,000 after buying an additional 740,035 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,388,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,417,000 after buying an additional 445,474 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,760,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,286,761. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.59.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

