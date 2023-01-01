City State Bank Sells 200 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

City State Bank decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,074,000 after acquiring an additional 124,572 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,936,000 after acquiring an additional 675,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after acquiring an additional 282,012 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,821,000 after acquiring an additional 569,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.60. 4,266,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,400,138. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.17. The company has a market cap of $166.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

