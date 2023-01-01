City State Bank Sells 3,550 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

City State Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.64. 20,477,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

