Civic (CVC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $78.27 Million

Civic (CVC) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. Civic has a market cap of $78.27 million and approximately $34.91 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00000471 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Civic has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Civic

Civic was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com.

Civic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

