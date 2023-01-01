Clarius Group LLC Acquires 479 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,998 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its position in NIKE by 16.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 5,986.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,154 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 179,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $127.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $117.01 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $167.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $183.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

