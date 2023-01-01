Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,289 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $81.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.17. The firm has a market cap of $220.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $89.58.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.