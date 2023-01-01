Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $132.86 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $184.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.68.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

