Clarius Group LLC Buys 477 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,364.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ACWI opened at $84.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $106.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.92.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

