Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 813,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,558 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up about 1.8% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Clarius Group LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $17,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 44.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $30.70.

