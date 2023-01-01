Clarius Group LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,902 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after acquiring an additional 813,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,174,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,185 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $203.81 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $255.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.24 and a 200-day moving average of $205.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

