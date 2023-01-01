Clarius Group LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC owned about 0.12% of LiveRamp worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,682,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,840,000 after buying an additional 51,639 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,138,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,015,000 after buying an additional 184,517 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,616,000 after buying an additional 244,405 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,815,000 after buying an additional 351,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,286,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,004,000 after purchasing an additional 113,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 7,332 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $162,183.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 112,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LiveRamp Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

RAMP stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $51.08.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.11 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. As a group, analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

See Also

