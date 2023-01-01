Clarius Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 10.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 712,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after acquiring an additional 65,680 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 240,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 85,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $33.12 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $265.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

