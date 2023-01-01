Clarius Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.04. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.