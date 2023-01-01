Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $491,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $183.54 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $229.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.16.

