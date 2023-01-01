Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 127,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 15,348 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 186,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $49.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.37. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.59.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

